Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Governments having to plan for sustained COVID impacts as well as new economic conditions based around increasing inflation

July 18 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PANDEMIC PRESSURE: Vaccines have not stopped COVID, but they have reduced the burden of illness for those infected.

WITH the economic headwinds strengthening, governments everywhere are battening down the hatches against a stormy future where the low-interest-rate certainties of the past decade are replaced by less stable, more inflationary circumstances that will test the forecasting and financial management abilities of politicians and central banks alike.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.