Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Newcastle Knights hooker Jayden Brailey wants to reacquaint himself with the buzz of winning

By Robert Dillon
July 18 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMPETITOR: Jayden Brailey. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

NEWCASTLE Knights hooker Jayden Brailey isn't satisfied to simply be back on the field.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.