THE arrival of two Hunter Wildfires have added a new dimension to the Nelson Bay attack but a series of scrum sessions with one of the club's old boys could prove the key to the Gropers' push for a finals berth.
Nikau McGregor and Tute Grant joined Nelson Bay last month and made their debut in the comeback 21-20 win over Merewether at Strong Oval.
The victory kick-started the season and the new boys were instrumental.
"It took us a little while to get into rhythm," coach Michael Wiringi said. "We hadn't trained as a team in a while and I think that showed early."
McGregor played outside centre and Grant came off the bench.
"They give us creativity," Wiringi said. "They have come in and said why don't we do this backline move. They tell players what lines to run and it is done. They have plenty of ideas."
However, it is difficult to run backline plays without front-foot ball. That is where Wiringi has leant on old boy, former Canadian front-rower Casey Dunning.
"I sent an SOS out and asked if anyone could down and help the young boys out with our scrum," Wiringi said.
"Casey said, 'Yep', and brought a camera and laptop down. The boys hit the scrum machine and then watched the video. He helped with their technique.
"We weren't tight enough and there were a couple of other tweaks. We have done a couple of sessions with him and will do another one this week. Our scrum was much better against Merewether."
The Gropers will play a catch-up game with Wanderers at No.2 Sportsgroud on Tuesday.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
