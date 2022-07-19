The housing affordability crisis is hitting far too many much too hard

JOAN Lambert, ("Greens stand out", Letters, 16/7). The old saying is that actions speak louder than words. Your Greens leader chose to remove the Australian flag, the one that represents us all, but was happy to use the Indigenous flag as backdrop. His actions sent a very clear message that he wasn't there to represent anyone other than those members of the Indigenous community who do not feel the Australian flag represents them. How that fits with your stated belief that the party stands out when it comes to representing the whole community is beyond my comprehension.