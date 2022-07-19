The housing affordability crisis is hitting far too many much too hard

WAYNE Barrett, ("'Hoarder' label is too simplistic", Letters, 18/7), there was nothing flippant in my letter about the 20 animals rescued from a vehicle on Newcastle foreshore last week. The term "hoarder" was a quote from the Newcastle Herald story; they were not my words.
None of us know the man's circumstances and he is entitled to his privacy. He may or may not want assistance. If he does, I sincerely hope he gets help.
The bigger issue is the number of homeless people here and throughout Australia. Children are living in cars with their parents, young people are couch surfing, older women are desperate to find affordable accommodation. Others are in temporary accommodation, moving from bed to bed, just to keep a roof over their heads. The least fortunate are those living rough on the streets. They can't wait for housing to be built. It is time to explore re-purposing buildings such as pubs and motels to ease the crisis now.
Aaron Buman has done this successfully and created safe homes for hundreds of men over the years. He has had some critics but he is respected by most agencies and those he has helped speak highly of him.
If a private citizen can work out a way to overcome a massive social problem, surely those in government can do the same.
Let's get creative and with will and determination find solutions now rather than waiting years to finance, plan, develop, approve and build new housing.
MARGARET Farrell, retired ABC journalist, (Short Takes, 15/7), attested that the ABC gave equal airtime to opposing views. She was part of the ABC collective, so in my opinion it comes as no surprise that she would support that view.
But I also believe that giving no coverage to alternate views on climate change in over a decade and labelling everyone right of centre as a 'right-wing extremist' while never calling anyone on the left a 'left-wing extremist' is hardly giving equal time. I believe that Ms Farrell should also note that bias is not always prevented with stopwatches.
WELL, we have lost the gold medal for stupidity. America has achieved such a feat by killing off their own oil production and now going to Saudi Arabia to ask for oil. We are no better, as we sell our iron ore, gas, uranium and other metals to countries like China so that they can manufacture steel and other commodities and sell them back to us. This ideology will enhance and deliver more global influence and wealth to these countries while we are spiralling down in a crazy, climate-saving agenda. Talk about self-inflicted wounds from virtue signalling.
MICHAEL Hinchey, ("Recipe for inaction", Letters, 15/7), agrees that nothing in science can ever be truly proven, but says it is a truism that leads nowhere. However it's "settled science" that leads nowhere, because there's nowhere to go. Scepticism advances science. Einstein also said "The important thing is not to stop questioning". Claiming, like Amy Hiller, ("Shift debate towards action", Letters, 12/7), that the science is "irrefutable" turns science into dogma, and an oppressive, intolerant one.
Whether it's cancer or climate, if "a single experiment" might suddenly prove wrong all our understanding, should we shut down debate in the name of "misinformation"? In that respect it's the climate "alarmists" who copy the tobacco lobby.
Mr Hinchey finds my scientific caution a recipe for inaction. On the contrary, if we rationally proceed "on the basis of the best scientific knowledge we have'', our energy mix should include nuclear energy, whose "essential role" even the IPCC acknowledges. Nuclear power currently operates in 32 countries, providing about 10 per cent of the world's electricity and about 25 per cent of its low carbon electricity.
Einstein was right about infinite human stupidity. Australia is the only G20 country that bans nuclear power. In the meantime, we abandon "scientific caution", destroying jobs and livelihoods, and lowering our standard of living, to meet unrealistic, and arguably pointless, emissions targets.
THE long-term health effects of cannabis are still debated. But most Hunter residents are in agreement that pill-testing at pop gigs, and consumption of recreational drugs should be legalised.
Why should adventurous young people die because some greedy drug pusher cuts his ecstasy pills with battery acid? ("Drug attitudes changing", Herald 18/7).
This opinion of the majority, is also supported by Nicholas Cowdry QC, NSW's ex-director or public prosecutions (Sun-Herald 3/7).
As a jurist, Nicholas Cowdry could only interpret and enforce existing legislation. But given his observations over many years, he thinks that drug trafficking should be decriminalised if we ever want to reduce drug crime and cut deaths from drug use.
I'VE noticed that our new Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, has been asked at a Pacific Nations Forum to do more about climate change. The impression I gain is that he does want to do more. One has to ask just what he and his government plan to do to reduce carbon emissions. While replacing fossil fuels with renewables is a step in the right direction, I still find it hard to understand why more hasn't been done about moving more freight by rail.
According to a recent issue of The Land newspaper, Anthony Albanese supports stopping the inland rail at North Star, a dot on the map near the Queensland border, although I understand there are issues with land holders about the route and design of the line. If this government is serious about climate change it will address these issues and accelerate completion of the railway so that fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions can be dramatically reduced by putting more freight onto rail.
JOAN Lambert, ("Greens stand out", Letters, 16/7). The old saying is that actions speak louder than words. Your Greens leader chose to remove the Australian flag, the one that represents us all, but was happy to use the Indigenous flag as backdrop. His actions sent a very clear message that he wasn't there to represent anyone other than those members of the Indigenous community who do not feel the Australian flag represents them. How that fits with your stated belief that the party stands out when it comes to representing the whole community is beyond my comprehension.
BIG shout out to Kalyn Ponga for backing up after State of Origin to play for the Knights against Manly. He would have been forgiven for having a rest. Good to see he has shown his commitment to the mighty Knights. And having a big go as well.
OBVIOUSLY the Hunter Valley needs another rugby league team. The Knights seem quite happy to have a monopoly on the game and take the supporters' hard earned dollars, without making a decent effort in return.
ADAM O'Brien, you had all but one available and got flogged. What dribble are you going to give us now?
WHAT a group of small minded, nasty people. The committee of the British Golf Open at St. Andrews has forbidden Greg Norman (twice a winner) attending the Champions dinner and also from actually being on the course! What a bunch of mean spirited individuals. However, all the players who are on the LIV golf tour are allowed to play! Go figure.
ANDY Ward, (Short Takes, 16/7), absolutely brilliant and hilarious; a change of pace from politics and climate change.
THERE is something horribly wrong with the justice system in this country when people convicted of heinous crimes and should never be released from prison are given inadequate sentences and allowed back into society. There is no apparent consideration given to the victim or their families. Some people need to be locked up and the key thrown away.
I FIND myself compelled to support Joan Lambert's defence of Greens leader Adam Bandt, accused of refusing to stand in front of the Australian flag, ("Greens stand out", Letters, 16/7). I have it on good authority that contrary to this accusation, it was the Australian flag that refused to stand behind Adam Bandt.
REGARDING Topics' recent report ('Second shot at life or science', Topics 25/6) I'm amazed some people are willing to place great faith in future scientific breakthroughs, spending small fortunes to freeze their mortal bodies in the vague hope of a future resurrection. I have news for them. God has promised a future resurrection to eternal life is available to all who believe and His plan comes free of charge. A much more certain outcome and better deal I would think.
DENNIS Crampton offers so much doom and gloom and condemnation for the new Albanese government, but how long have they been in power my friend? I mean honestly, at least let a year go by; I think it would give a bit more substance to your arguments. After two months, I believe the report card expressed through your opinions doesn't cut it. Sorry mate.
