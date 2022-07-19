Confidence boost for Lakes ahead of midweek catch-up game

Lakes arrive at Wednesday night's catch-up fixture with Wests full of confidence fresh from recording their third win of the season.
The Seagulls, playing the first of five Newcastle Rugby League matches in the space of a fortnight, defeated Souths 22-10 at Raymond Terrace on Sunday.
Advertisement
It was the club's first victory since June 4 and snapped a three-game losing streak.
"The playing group thoroughly deserved that win. They have worked really hard this season to improve," Lakes coach Ian Bourke said.
Lakes opened with three unconverted tries and led 12-4 at half-time.
The teams traded tries in the second stanza with the Seagulls' advantage cut to six, but they eventually crossed again and clinched the two competition points.
Bourke identified several key elements of a "really positive performance".
"Our effort in defence and our ability to just keep turning up for each other was impressive," he said.
"Our ball movement was good which slowly found deficiencies in Souths' defensive line.
"The workload and contribution of our outside backs in our yardage zone were high quality."
Lakes are scheduled to visit Wests at Harker Oval on Wednesday night.
More rainfall across the region on Tuesday cast doubt over the encounter, originally washed out in May.
Rosellas coach Todd Lowrie said they haven't trained at the venue for up to six weeks.
Lakes are now on six points, two ahead of last-placed Wests and Kurri (4) on the ladder.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.