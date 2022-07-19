Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Newcastle Rugby League: Lakes coach praises 'really positive performance' against Souths

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
July 19 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Confidence boost for Lakes ahead of midweek catch-up game

Lakes arrive at Wednesday night's catch-up fixture with Wests full of confidence fresh from recording their third win of the season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.