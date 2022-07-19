Rookies stand tall for Bears and Phoenix in NPL upsets

Former Jet Nick Cowburn stole the headlines with a world-class free kick to give Valentine a last-gasp 2-1 win over Jaffas on Sunday, but coach Adam Hughes was also full of praise for youngster Charlie Daniels.
The under-16s player provided the cross for Tyrone Mulder to score the opener in the 36th minute. The only negative for Valentine on the day was a shoulder injury to Adam Mlinaric.
** Another rookie stood tall in the Weston upset of Broadmeadow on Saturday.
Weston lost veteran centre-back Nathan Morris (back) in the warm-up and Zac Jokinen was promoted to replace him. The Bears repelled Magic early before Sam Kamper got the only goal, in the 42nd minute.
"They've scored 30 odd goals and that was our first clean sheet for a long while, so they did really well," coach Anthony Richards said.
Jacob Zissis saved a late penalty to seal the points. Richards said the "soft penalty would've been an extremely cruel way to not win."
** The delay of Broadmeadow's round 20 match against Valentine on Sunday at CB Complex came as a surprise to Magic officials.
Northern NSW Football postponed the first-grade game because of Broadmeadow's Australia Cup match in Victoria on Thursday night. Magic coach Damian Zane said the club didn't ask for the change but "it's probably a good thing".
** Maitland have a chance to move into the NPLW top four when they meet last-placed New Lambton in a catch-up at Alder Park on Wednesday (8pm). The Magpies beat Mid Coast 4-1 on Saturday to sit two points behind fourth-placed Olympic, who they host on Sunday.
