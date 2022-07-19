Newcastle Herald
Kilaben Bay's Dakota Thomas in Swifts Academy side for 2022 Australian Netball Championships in Traralgon from August 22-28

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated July 19 2022 - 7:18am, first published 7:00am
OPPORTUNITY: Dakota Thomas will play at the Australian National Championships in Victoria next month. Picture: NSW Swifts

Dakota Thomas has taken another important step towards her dream of playing Super Netball with selection in the Swifts Academy team for the Australian Netball Championships (ANC) in Victoria next month.

