Jie William Smith not guilty of murdering baby at New Lambton

By Sam Rigney
Updated July 19 2022 - 10:20pm, first published 10:00pm
Jie William Smith.

WE may never know exactly what led to the tragic death of a six-month-old baby in New Lambton in 2019. But on Tuesday, a Newcastle Supreme Court jury made one thing certain; he was not murdered by Jie William Smith.

