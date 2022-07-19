Shake up of entry process into selective Merewether High School

MEREWETHER High principal Rochelle Dooley has welcomed an overhaul of the way students gain entry to the state's selective schools.
"I think it's great that we're supporting all areas of our community and the equity placement model will support students to increase their accessibility to [schools], but in saying that I think at Merewether High School we already have that as part of our basis because of our geographic location," Ms Dooley said.
The government's new admissions process - to be implemented for 2023 enrolments - will reserve up to 20 per cent of places in each selective school and opportunity class for students from a low socio-economic background, Aboriginal background, with a disability, or who live in a rural or remote area.
The change follows a 2018 review that found there were fewer applications from students in these four groups.
To gain entry, a student in these groups would have to sit the placement test and perform within 10 per cent of the minimum requirements for a general applicant.
If there are not enough applications to a school from students from these four groups or if these students do not meet the minimum requirements, the places will be offered to general applicants based on their test performance.
Ms Dooley said the school had received 672 applications for its 180 year seven places next year, with 607 applicants listing the school as their first choice.
"At this point in time it would be difficult to speculate in regards to the impact it might have on our school's enrolment, but regardless of the outcome or changes that may impact us, the professional and dedicated staff at the school will continue to expertly cater for those individual needs of the students and really ensure each student achieves their full potential across all domains," she said.
"I can't see there being any significant changes for our school due to the way we're [already] able to cater - and our location and the demographics of our broader community enable us to be accessible - to those groups."
Ms Dooley said the school was very inclusive.
"We have students from a diverse range of whether it be cultural or socio-economic backgrounds," she said.
"We're currently one of the only academically selective high schools across the state that has a relatively close gender balance.
"From year seven to 12 currently we're sitting with male students at 53 per cent and females at 47 per cent... [elsewhere it's more likely to be] heavily boy focused."
She said students came from as far away as Stroud, Nelson Bay, Cooranbong and the Hunter Valley.
The school sometimes sees families from further away relocate to attend.
The school has a different enrolment process for years eight to 12.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
