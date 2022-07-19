The latest stretch of new Honeysuckle waterfront is taking shape as workers remove scaffolding from the curvy new Huntington apartment complex.
The DOMA Group building features a pale cream and silver brick exterior echoing the curved lines of the award-winning Fabric House in the EastEnd development.
Huntington architect SJB was also the lead contractor for EastEnd's stage one, which won this year's Newcastle Architecture Medal.
The building is set back further from the water than DOMA's adjacent Lume development and includes ground-floor space for restaurants and cafes facing the recently completed public esplanade.
DOMA has also begun work on the Little National Hotel and offices across the road in Honeysuckle Drive, and Bloc has started the Horizons on the Harbour apartment towers immediately to the west of Huntington.
DOMA said residents, five of whom have merged two apartments into one, would move in from November.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
