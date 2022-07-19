Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Wangi Wangi landslip: Beach Road residents frustrated as landslip due to wet weather causes road closure on both sides

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
July 19 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT MIGHT look like something out of an action film, but for Wangi Wangi residents the gaping landslip on Beach Road is the result of months of inaction.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.