IT MIGHT look like something out of an action film, but for Wangi Wangi residents the gaping landslip on Beach Road is the result of months of inaction.
Cracks began to show after a water main burst earlier this year - relentless rainfall saw the issue snowball into a full-on landslip in April.
The road has been closed either side since, forcing locals like Susie Li's husband to have to reverse a trailer all the way back up the road just to get out.
"It's been two or three months now, it started with a landslide and a small crack on the road but it's getting worse everytime it rains," she said.
"It's getting a little bit annoying, it's the view as well, you can't really enjoy it - it's an eyesore.
"We used to have a little track with some steps to the little beach down there which was getting really popular and that's all gone because of the landslide."
Ms Li said Lake Macquarie City Council (LMCC) brought a big digger out to find bare rock, which at 3.5m down was still in dirt.
It left behind two large holes on the road.
A council spokeswoman said the site is being managed for safety until repairs can be undertaken.
"Council has engaged specialist geotechnical consultants to investigate the cause of land subsidence and provide advice on treatment options," she said.
"The landslip has continued to move due to the recent wet weather.
"Works will be programmed subject to confirmation of scope, completion of design and availability of funding under NSW Disaster Assistance arrangements."
There's no definitive date in sight for when the road will be fixed, it's frustrating news for residents like Diana Williamson whose driveway sits in the middle of the road closure.
"The water in the last month has just killed it," she said.
"They did those soil samples but they brought in big diggers which made holes and actually worsened the situation.
"It's actually worse than it was when it first happened, if that was sorted out right upfront it probably wouldn't have been that bad."
Buses, garbage trucks and delivery drivers are also unable to get through.
It's unclear what the council's plan is if it does not receive a disaster assistance grant to complete the works.
