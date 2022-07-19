Newcastle Herald
Home/Coronavirus

Hunter's Catholic schools increase COVID-safe measures

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
July 19 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Therese Fitzgibbon. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

HUNTER Catholic school teachers have mixed feelings about returning to classrooms as the number of COVID-19 cases rises, with some wanting employers to introduce tougher measures.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.

More from Coronavirus
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.