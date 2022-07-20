Newcastle Herald
Line in the sand: Action by NSW Government and Newcastle council critical to save Stockton beach from erosion

By Keith Craig
Updated July 20 2022 - 3:39am, first published 3:00am
Action critical on Stockton beach erosion

Studies and reports show that Stockton's erosion problem is caused by the NSW government's harbour breakwalls, with significant worsening of the erosion due to harbour deepening to allow for larger coal ships. Solutions have been clearly identified, but the NSW government refuses to organise an offshore sand mining licence or funding for the sand nourishment solution.

