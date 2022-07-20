Action critical on Stockton beach erosion

Studies and reports show that Stockton's erosion problem is caused by the NSW government's harbour breakwalls, with significant worsening of the erosion due to harbour deepening to allow for larger coal ships. Solutions have been clearly identified, but the NSW government refuses to organise an offshore sand mining licence or funding for the sand nourishment solution.
Yet, the state government is raking in billions of dollars a year from coal royalties and port operations.
Advertisement
Common law says that the person causing the problem should pay.
The NSW government's infrastructure is causing the problem.
We know from studies that all sand movement along the east coast is south to north, and that the breakwaters and harbour deepening prevent the replenishment of sand onto Stockton beach after storms, which remove sand from the beach and offshore banks.
Now there are no protective sandbanks to stop destructive waves generated by storms hitting the shore and eating away the beach and infrastructure.
We have a clearly identified solution of one mass sand nourishment with top-ups. This will bring back the beach, maintain its amenity and save the suburb.
We also have clearly identified sand sources offshore and in the harbour.
It is beyond frustrating that we are watching the suburb being eaten away while the City of Newcastle and the NSW government fight over who should manage organising the mining licence.
The estimated $20 million to $30 million for mass sand nourishment, then a small amount for periodic top-ups, is peanuts when compared to the royalties raked in from coal and port operations by the NSW government. It's also less than what it cost to build Bathers Way and the Newcastle beach skate bowl.
Two thousand people lined Stockton breakwater last weekend to send the message that they are fed up with inaction.
The community has been working hard with the City of Newcastle and the state government. We have put so much time and effort into this process and all we see is inaction from key stakeholders.
The NSW government needs to urgently organise the mining licence and fund the solution.
The situation at Stockton is extreme and we can't wait years for the NSW government and council to act.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.