BOO Seeka's Ben Gumbleton recently promised Newcastle fans that they wouldn't be waiting long to hear his new material live, and he's delivered.
The electronic-indie duo will return to the Cambridge Hotel on September 24 to support their recently-released second album Between The Head & The Heart.
The Newcastle-raised Gumbleton, who has been based on the Gold Coast for the past year, hasn't performed in the Hunter since he split with Michael May in June last year. May has since been replaced with Golding's Jay Bainwright as Boo Seeka's percussionist.
Between The Head & The Heart sees Boo Seeka delve deeper into electronic territory, where hypnotic beats and rhythms merge with Gumbleton's search for personal meaning and hope.
