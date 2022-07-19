Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Music & Gigs
Review

Comedian Aidan Jones and his Taco show at Newcastle Comedy Club full of poignant observations

By Alex Morris
Updated July 19 2022 - 9:07am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Live in Newcastle: Aidan Jones at Newcastle Comedy Club. Picture: Alex Morris

Aidan Jones, Newcastle Comedy Club, July 17

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Music and Gigs
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.