Aidan Jones, Newcastle Comedy Club, July 17
Melbourne-based comedian Aidan Jones' brought his standup comedy show "Taco" to Newcastle Comedy Club Sunday evening. The set is, among other things, about his two dads: his Aussie stepfather Dereck and his biological Colombian father Fernando (currently living in Austria).
Opening for Jones was Matthew Vasquez, another Melbourne-based comedian with connections to Latin America, Vasquez is Chilean.
Vasquez started the night by talking about his desire to learn Spanish in university so he could understand what his family members were saying behind his back and then went on to describe his tortuous relationship with his prankster brother. It was a short but funny set, and Vasquez' dry delivery made it even funnier.
Then Jones took the stage, and I listened and laughed from beginning to end. It was a great show, and while it was indeed about Jones' eventual journey to meet his father, it was also just as much about his own experience growing up first in Adelaide and then moving to Melbourne, where people couldn't always place where he was from.
Jones' connection with his stepfather, (who adopted him and has since divorced his mother) is one of the key themes of the comedy act. When Jones does finally make it to Austria to spend time with his biological father, he can't help but view some of the experience through the lens of his stepfather.
What I love about Jones' storytelling is it offers poignant observations, without forcing any perspective. He shows rather than tells a unique perspective of Australian culture through the way others receive him: the teenage girl who called him Taco, his stepfather, male Uber drivers, racist" Kalgoolians", and even a feral drunk woman on a train.
Jones' is great at observing himself too.
He proudly owned the title of being the poorest of the rich kids at his private school, but he realises as he gets older there were plenty of kids who grew up with less money than he had.
His relationship with his stepfather, a working class welder is the stereotypical masculine Aussie tough love, but clearly Jones loves and cares about him regardless.
Jones sometimes has observations and experiences that mildly trouble him, but they're not really his cross to bear.
"It's pointless to try to define yourself by the things you don't choose. The only things you should define yourself by is the things you do choose, the things that you've done," he says.
Despite the depth, it's still funny. He's got a distinctive laugh that would crack up the most cynical of critics and plenty of self deprecation. He tells the audience his podcast "Sitting Under a Tree" (which he's been doing every week for the last four years) has a grand total of 54 listeners.
It was a hilarious and insightful journey through his 31 years so far, and I can't wait to see where he goes as he continues to grow as a comedian and storyteller.
