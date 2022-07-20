Newcastle Herald
Letters July 21 2022: Adding renewable energy to NSW electricity grid alone won't fix climate change

By Letters to the Editor
Updated July 20 2022 - 9:16pm, first published 8:00pm
Adding renewables to the power grid won't heal damage climate alone

THERE are a number of ways to slow the advance of climate change: solar, wind power, hydrogen, electric cars and planting trees, to name a few. All are important and can make a significant difference, but even if all were operating at once the problems associated with climate change will continue to grow as long as fossil fuels are included in the energy mix. I am confident that net zero greenhouse emissions can be reached by 2050. The human race has almost 28 years to achieve this desired result, but it can never be forgotten that at some stage, within that 28 years, the use of fossil fuels to produce energy will have to be terminated. This is the knock-out punch necessary to stop the advance of climate change.

