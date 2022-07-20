Adding renewables to the power grid won't heal damage climate alone

Economic circumstances within Australia are now entirely different. Two years ago, 'quantitative easing', or the judicious use of modern monetary theory, was acceptable in the view of economists and world markets. It was even touted as a new 'automatic stabiliser'. It was a method of releasing and employing real resources, when there was under-full employment. What did it matter if the RBA buys government debt, and the government wrote off or ignored debt to itself? Now, with 3.5 per cent unemployment, if the RBA buys government debt, this would be third world government stuff. It would not free up resources. It would only give the government licence to spend up big, crowd out private demand and add to inflation. Furthermore, internationally it would reduce the Aussie dollar's value, damage Australia's terms of trade, and cause Australia to import more inflation.