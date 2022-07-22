Art Systems Wickham And So, featuring works by Garry Jones, Ruth Kirkland and Andrew Turier. The trio were students of the National Art School in Newcastle (now Hunter St TAFE.) during the early 1970s and have come together here some 50 years later to celebrate their shared creative passions and the special art-based friendship they've formed. Opens Saturday, July 23, 2pm.
Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre The Art of Being Here is an exhibition that celebrates many years of momentary observations by visual storyteller Vivien Dwyer. Vivien has completed some 46 sketchbooks over the last 40 years. Through September 25.
Advertisement
Museum of Art and Culture at Lake Macquarie. Peter Gardiner's major new series of epic paintings unfolded like stories of the sea. To be within Oceanica is to journey through the unknown, navigating mythology and the forces of nature. Through September 18.
Straitjacket Gallery This new gallery operated Dino Consalvo and Ahn Wells features works Dean Beletich, Kara Wood and Olivia Parsonage through July 24. Saturday-Sunday 11am-5pm, Thursday-Friday, 11am-7pm.
Wester Gallery The opening show features Liz Pike, Nick Barlow, Ileigh Hellier, Nick Fintan, Kimberley Swan, Mike Knight and Justin Lees. Saturday. Through July 23. Saturday 10am-2pm. Wednesday-Friday 10am-3pm.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery. Daughter of the Lightning Snake. Nonggiirrnga Marawili works from the extraordinary landscape of her home in Yirrkala, Arnhem Land.
The Lock-Up Promise The Earth. Works by Sancintya Mohini Simpson, Evelyn Malgil, Leyla Stevens, Brett McMahon, Ryan Andrew Lee, Sara Morawetz, Vicky Browne and Isha Ram Das.
Playstate Curate Jakeob Watson on show through July 31. Wednesday-Sunday from 10am. 8 Union Street, Newcastle West.
University Gallery, and Watt Space Gallery TRUTH: Then Now Everywhen, curated by Deborah Sims and Matt Dickson from their collection.
Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre Mullins Conceptual Photography Prize. Through August 27.
The Owens Collective Chris Capper. Chris Capper has exhibited extensively since 1975 and his work can be found in various state and private collections. In this exhibition, Chris is presenting new paintings of Newcastle, recent still life paintings and older memorials from the last 20 years. Through July 31.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.