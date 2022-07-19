Will Smith's end-of-season cameo at Newcastle Rugby League club Central is over before it even began.
Smith, who played NRL with Gold Coast Titans just a few months ago, has signed a deal with English Super League side Hull FC.
The Newcastle-born 30-year-old, with the Knights juniors and lower grades until 2013, had recently been in talks with Central about the remainder of 2022.
It came after Smith was cleared to take part in Newcastle RL before the June 30 deadline.
The utility requested and was granted a release from his NRL contract with the Titans in early June based on "compassionate grounds".
The most recent of his 84 NRL games, played over nine seasons between the Panthers, Eels and Titans, came on May 7.
Smith, a former Indigenous All Stars representative, now joins Hull FC immediately for the rest of the current English Super League campaign.
"This is a fantastic opportunity for me to get back playing some footy at a high level and to try and help Hull FC get to the semi-finals," Smith told Hull FC media.
"My priority recently had to be my family, but they understand my desire to get back playing and they have given me their blessing to head to Super League for the next few months.
"I have heard very good things about the club and the people there, I know both Manu and Kane very well, so I'm looking forward to lining up with those guys again and doing my bit for the team.
"It's a talented group of players at Hull, they've been doing it really tough recently but hopefully I can bring something to the group and when we get a few more players back on the field we can have a real push for the finals."
This follows shortly after Hull FC confirmed the signing of versatile Knights back Tex Hoy.
Meanwhile, Central jumped to second spot on the Newcastle RL ladder last night by defeating Kurri 28-12 in a catch-up game at St John Oval.
