Coach Jake Curley will be without some key players as Broadmeadow kickstart a hectic week against third-placed Charlestown on Saturday.
The second-placed NPLW Northern NSW side will be without experienced goalkeeper Alison Logue, who is widely regarded as the competition's best shot-stopper, left-back Jannali Hunter and strike weapon Chelsea Lucas this weekend.
Logue, who has played all 13 games for Magic this campaign, is sidelined with COVID, Hunter is out with a broken ankle and Lucas is recovering from minor knee surgery.
The round-16 match at Lisle Carr Oval is the first of three in eight days for Magic, who play last-placed New Lambton in a rescheduled round-12 clash at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Tuesday night before facing fifth-placed Maitland on July 30.
They then meet competition pace-setters Warners Bay on August 7 in a match that could determine the premiership if Magic can take maximum points from their three outings next week.
"This is an important period for us," Curley said. "You can't complain. Everyone has had players out with COVID and injuries and it is what it is. But we've got some good players in reserve grade so it will just test our depth."
Magic have also lost midfielder Molly Arens, who returns to the United States where she plays college football for Texas A&M Corpus Christi. Arens signed with the NPLW side while home on break but only ended up playing twice.
