Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Broadmeadow goalkeeper Alison Logue among players out as Magic approach 'important period' in NPL Women Northern NSW

By Renee Valentine
Updated July 20 2022 - 7:40am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SIDELINED: Magic goalkeeper Alison Logue is out this weekend with COVID. Picture: Marina Neil

Coach Jake Curley will be without some key players as Broadmeadow kickstart a hectic week against third-placed Charlestown on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.