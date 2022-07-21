Australia's inflation genie on the run again

Inflation is like Goldilocks' porridge. It is 'just right' if neither too hot nor too cold. Warm inflation porridge is usually in the 2 to 3 per cent band, and for the past 30 years, this has been the Reserve Bank's target. The current situation is that inflation has rapidly jumped from under 2 per cent to over 5 per cent in a few months, and is possibly heading as high as 7 per cent. So, the Reserve Bank has needed to act fast, to try to head off the inflation surge created by the rapid rise in the price of goods and services.