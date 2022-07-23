See the Southern Stars shine at Goulburn in newest feature

I am the first to concede that Goulburn in winter can be a little chilly, but I would encourage everyone to rug up and head to the Southern Tablelands next Friday, July 29, for what will be one of the best events ever held at the track.
The final of our newest feature, the GRNSW Southern Stars, will be held, with $50,000 going to the winner.
Heat winners from Temora, Wagga and Goulburn will line up and the on-track action is guaranteed to warm up everyone.
Our rugby league team couldn't manage it, and unfortunately our Origin greyhound team also fell short in the decider. The night after the Blues fell to the Maroons, NSW and Queensland battled out a three-event series at Albion Park.
Queensland won the Distance Final with Days Of Thunder. NSW squared the series when Good Odds Cash took out the Sprint Final. But in the deciding match-race - this time akin to the Wimbledon final - Kyrgios couldn't get the win, with local Shipwreck proving too strong for a gallant Zipping Kyrgios.
Congratulations to the home team and all involved with a very successful series.
Since my last column, the first Group One events of 2022-23 in NSW have been run and won at Wentworth Park, and congratulations to the connections of Embrace who took out the Peter Mosman Opal, and Gatlin who won the time-honoured Vic Peters Classic.
Embrace was a fantastic story for winning trainer Craig Chappelow, his first win at the highest level, and it was great news for his four-year-old daughter Roxie, with dad now fulfilling a promise to take the family on a trip to Disneyland.
Gatlin was another big feature race win for the Finns, with Minnie, wife of legendary trainer John, preparing the young dog to perfection for the Group One victory.
We proudly announced this week the launch on the new GRNSW polo shirt, and as an industry-wide initiative, all registered persons in NSW will get a free polo shirt with the option to purchase more.
All registered persons in NSW, from owners and trainers to breeders and handlers, will be able to order their shirts through a secure portal and collect them from their local club.
The finished product looks sharp and we think people will wear it with pride away from the track.
Finally, I want to also congratulate the Grafton club on yet another tremendously successful and well-run winter carnival.
It truly is a great carnival with some fantastic racing, and I urge anyone who hasn't been to set aside the dates for next year.
