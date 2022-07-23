Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Opinion

See the Southern Stars shine at Goulburn in newest feature

By Wayne Billett, Deputy-Ceo of Greyhound Racing Nsw
July 23 2022 - 12:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Embrace was a fantastic story for winning the Peter Mosman Opal event for trainer Craig Chappelow. Photo: Supplied

I am the first to concede that Goulburn in winter can be a little chilly, but I would encourage everyone to rug up and head to the Southern Tablelands next Friday, July 29, for what will be one of the best events ever held at the track.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.