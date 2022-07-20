Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Swansea Bridge crash 2017: insurance company icare withdraws claim for repairs against Deborah Moroney after horror crash off Swansea Bridge

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
July 20 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HEALING: Rod Armstrong and Deb Moroney have been each other's pillars of strength since the horror crash in 2017. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

AN INSURANCE company that chased a woman who crashed through the rail on Swansea Bridge five years ago and narrowly escaped with her life has withdrawn its $11,758.45 claim for repairs.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.