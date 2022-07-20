Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Comment

After years of sluggish wage growth, Australian workers will seek bigger pay rises to keep place with rising inflation

By Editorial
July 20 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INFLATION: The low-interest rate era is ending after more than a decade.

FIFTEEN years after the start of the Global Financial Crisis, the era of "emergency" low interest rates is ending.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.