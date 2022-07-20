PLAYS based on a television series often don't become hits.
That has certainly hasn't been the case with the British sitcom The Vicar of Dibley, that has a female as its title character.
Advertisement
The BBC series, which ran from November 1994, to January 2007, and won many awards, led to its characters and some of its situations being used with the same title in a stage comedy that was so popular that a sequel, A Vicar of Dibley Christmas - The Second Coming, was put together.
Apparently, a second sequel is soon to be performed in the UK.
A Newcastle production of The Vicar of Dibley was so popular when it was staged by the Brunker Community Theatre in 2019 that the team decided to stage the sequel.
All the actors from that show will reprise their roles when the season, which has nine shows, is presented at Adamstown's St Stephen's Church Hall, from this Friday to Saturday, August 16.
Likewise, Meri Bird, who directed the first show, is also repeating her role.
The cast members are Amanda Woolford as the Vicar, Mark Webster as her husband, David, Andrew Black as their son, Hugo, Sandy Allwood as his wife, Alice, Brian Wark as Owen, a big fan of the Vicar, Robert Comber as Frank, the dull but friendly parish secretary.
Colin Campbell plays Jim, a member of the Dibley Parish council, who repeatedly uses the word "No" in discussions, and who has been married twice (once accidentally to a man).
The sequel also has a new actor, Jan Hunt, as Mrs Letitia Cropley, a parish council member of St Barnabas Church.
She is the director of the altar's flowers which change between congregations, weddings and funerals, and she has a reputation for outrageous arrangements.
Sandy Allwood says the show is a lot of fun for the actors as well as audience, noting that "we've all enjoyed it".
Meri Bird, who is the wife of the minister who managed St Stephen's Church before he retired, views Amanda Woolford as being more like a vicar than Dawn French, who famously played the Vicar in the television series.
A Vicar of Dibley Christmas has 8pm performances on Fridays and Saturdays between July 22 and August 6, plus 2pm matinees on Sunday, July 31, Friday, August 12, and Saturday, August 13.
The show runs for 150 minutes, including an interval. Tickets are $35 and can be booked by ringing 0412 797 395 or emailing brunkertheatre@gmail.com.
TWO young Newcastle actors, Maisie Owens and Tom Rodgers, who graduated from the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) with experiences on stage and screen, are presenting this week The Zoo Story, a classic one-act play by US playwright Edward Albee, at The Dungeon at Adamstown's Uniting Church.
The show, which runs for 70 minutes, has 7pm performances nightly from Thursday to Saturday, plus 2pm Saturday.
The Zoo Story was Albee's first play, written in just three weeks in 1958.
It explores themes of isolation, loneliness, miscommunication, social disparity and dehumanisation in a materialistic world.
Advertisement
Rejected by New York producers, the play premiered in West Berlin at the Schiller Theater Werkstatt in 1959, in a double bill with the German premiere of Samuel Beckett's Krapp's Last Tape.
This one-act play concerns two characters, Peter and Jerry, who meet on a park bench in New York's Central Park.
Peter is a wealthy publishing executive with a wife, two daughters, two cats, and two parakeets. Jerry is an isolated and disheartened man, desperate to have a meaningful conversation with another human being.
He intrudes on Peter's peaceful state by interrogating him and forcing him to listen to stories about his life and the reason behind his visit to the zoo.
The show has ironic humour and unrelenting dramatic suspense, with unexpected incidents and an unexpected climax.
Tom Rodgers has been seen nationally in the short film Shrapnel (2019), and wrote and directed Billy Blue Eyes (2021) and played Dillon Passage in the TV series Joe vs. Carole this year.
Advertisement
Maisie grew up performing in the theatre. Some of her best roles include Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family Musical (The Very Popular Theatre Co), for which she was nominated for a City of Newcastle Drama Awards (CONDA), Princess Fiona in Shrek the Musical (Hunter Drama), for which she was nominated for best new talent at the CONDAs, and Pauline in One Man Two Guvnors.
Albee has become one of the US's most renowned playwrights, with his many works including Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, A Delicate Balance, Lolita, and The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?
Tickets are $28 and can bought through trybooking.com.
MENOPAUSE the Musical. a New York and Las Vegas hit, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, is a bright event for women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived "the change".
The side-splitting musical parody, which is set to classic tunes from the '60s, '70s and '80s, will reportedly have people cheering and dancing in the aisles.
The SK Entertainment and GFour Productions show has performances at Civic Theatre, Newcastle, on Thursday before moving to the Cessnock Performing Arts Centre on Friday and Saturday.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.