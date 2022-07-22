Paradise awaits on the Macleay Valley Coast Advertising Feature

CHILL OUT: Discover why the Macleay Valley Coast is a hidden gem just waiting to be explored by taking a relaxing, nature-filled winter holiday.

ENDLESS OPTIONS: There's plenty to explore in this region, whether you're a family wanting to enjoy quality time together or a couple looking for an outdoor adventure.

Winter doesn't have to mean staying indoors and hibernating.



It's actually a great time to travel, with fewer people around, low season prices and nature on full display.



And the Macleay Valley Coast doesn't disappoint this time of year, with its mix of breathtaking coastlines and stunning hinterlands.



Located a short drive from the Pacific Highway between Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie, this 80km stretch of pristine coastline is not only a surfer's delight, but home to an abundance of bushland and native wildlife - making it the perfect place to get away to this winter.

Whether you're a family wanting to enjoy quality time together or a couple looking for an outdoor adventure, there's plenty to explore in this region.



Visit the famous Trial Bay Gaol and stroll along the scenic walking tracks leading up to Smokey Cape Lighthouse - the perfect spot to view whales as they migrate north.



Or, discover lush coastal forests and 360 degree views, with endless national parks to explore along the Macleay Valley Coast.



From Hat Head National Park and Limeburners Creek Nature Reserve to Goolawah Reserve and Arakoon National Park.



You'll find each spot more breathtaking than the last, with lookouts, wildlife spotting, and walking tracks galore.



For something a little slower paced, you can simply unwind and relax by the beach, kayak, or stand-up paddleboard along the river.



If you like to throw a line in, there's also no shortage of bream, whiting, flathead, mud crabs and more.



So, why not enjoy a day on the water and see what you can catch?

Macleay Valley Coast Holiday Parks offer five unique destinations on the NSW Mid-North Coast.



Seek adventure with heart-pumping surf breaks at Crescent Head, world-class diving at Horseshoe Bay in South West Rocks, and breathtaking coastal bushwalks at Hat Head. Or, slow down and relax as you cast a line at Stuarts Point or birdwatch at Grassy Head.



Whatever your style, the holiday parks make a great base to explore this pristine coastal region.



They offer a range of accommodation options, including one and two-bedroom cabins and powered and unpowered sites for those who like to sleep under the stars.



Plus, with pet-friendly sites, every member of the family can enjoy a getaway.

With one of the most pristine stretch of beaches in Australia, the Macleay Valley Coast is definitely a little slice of paradise.

