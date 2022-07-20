Seven Days in League: Bradman ducks a wild bouncer

THERE is a grumpy vibe in the air south of the border as we ponder another Origin-series loss to those dirty, rotten Cane Toads.
The mood is encapsulated by the eighth Immortal, Joey Johns, who fumes during his post-match commentary stint: "Now we have to listen to all the bullshit from you [Queenslanders] in the next 12 months. It drives you mad."
Advertisement
The gold medal for grump of the day, however, goes to Herald reader, Mark of Hamilton South, and it has nothing to do with Origin.
Mark is instead lambasting Knights centre Bradman Best on our opinions page, declaring: "Best gets injured on a regular basis, spends a lot of time out and when on the paddock isn't threatening, doesn't go looking for the ball inside his own 20 to take pressure off others, is quite content to just stand there with hands on hips. Out for three weeks with a sore thumb."
Yes, Mark, I'm assuming Bradman's thumb is sore, given he fractured a bone and it needs to be pinned.
That's 10 surgeries he's undergone now, before his 21st birthday.
Most people would suggest Bradman - one of the nicest, most humble young blokes you could ever meet - deserves a bit of sympathy, and a change in luck, not a kick in the guts.
I predict that a few years down the track, he'll be playing for NSW and Australia.
Mark my words, Mark, you nark.
IN another sign of how pampered modern-day rugby league players have become, security staff surround Mitchell Moses when he arrives at the stadium, and after the game, amid reports that the Eels halfback has received death threats.
I find this all a tad over-indulgent. I mean, did anyone need to protect Tommy Raudonikis?
Not bloody likely. Nobody would have been game to threaten him, unless they owned a bazooka.
ROOSTERS lock Victor Radley reaffirms his reputation as one of the NRL's loosest cannons after announcing he wants to play for the Poms at the end-of-season World Cup.
"It was a feeling in my chest," Radley reveals.
"I could not look away from it. It's years of Yorkshire blood in me and it's coming out.
"I have made this decision because I want to bleed for England. I love Australia, I love this country but I had to choose one.
"All I know is when the ball kicks off, no matter what jersey, I'm going hard."
Even by Victor's standards, this has come from left field, given that only a month ago he was on the phone to Freddy Fittler, begging to get chosen in the NSW Origin squad.
It seems I'm not the only one querying Victor's sudden backflip. He says his mum is of the opinion that "all Englishmen are drunks" and has asked him: "You're not just going there for a piss-up, are ya?"
Advertisement
I reckon she might be onto something.
THE sewer rats on Twitter are in a frenzy when footage emerges of Knights coach Adam O'Brien hitting a fan after Newcastle's loss to Manly at Brookvale.
Initially I'm excited. Let's face it, there are very few lower forms of life than a Manly supporter, and the more of those northern-beaches, Silvertail types who get belted, the better, in my opinion.
Alas, it's all a bit of an anti-climax. The video shows O'Brien shoving one of those pedestal-type fans, used to circulate the air in the coach's box.
As coaching blow-ups go, I doubt it even rates as a grade-one.
Meanwhile, stand-in Tigers coach Brett Kimmorley accuses the Panthers of "disrespect" after they rest all their Origin players for the clash at Parra Stadium.
Advertisement
Noddy's argument seems slightly undermined by the fact the Tigers still manage to get beaten, 18-16.
It's not that Penrith coach Ivan Cleary doesn't rate the Tigers, it's just that he could have dragged half-a-dozen blokes out of the nearest pub and still banked another two points. That's not disrespect. That's just reality.
IT'S been a big weekend for former Melbourne, Queensland and Kangaroos skipper Cameron Smith.
First he has the eastern stand at AAMI Park named in his honour, then he wins the British Open golf tournament at St Andrews.
To cap it all off, it sounds like he's being tempted by a $100 million offer to join the Great White Shark's rebel golf tour.
That's good coin. And, even better, no need to worry about the salary-cap auditor.
Advertisement
ST GEORGE Illawarra chairman Craig Young goes into bat for coach Anthony Griffin, insisting: "He has my full support."
Meanwhile, Titans boss Steve Mitchell says the club is "fully supportive" of Justin Holbrook.
I guess it's time to start reading the last rites on those two careers.
JEEZ, they're coming out of the woodwork this week.
Herald reader Bill, from Tighes Hill, shares his views on our opinions page: "Obviously the Hunter Valley needs another rugby league team. The Knights seem quite happy to have a monopoly on the game and take the supporters' hard-earned dollars, without making a decent effort in return."
It's an interesting thought.
Advertisement
Maybe it's time to bring back the Hunter Mariners? Then again, maybe not ...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.