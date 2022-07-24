Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor and Short Takes, July 25, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
July 24 2022 - 6:00pm
Letters: We shouldn't go backward on intercity fleet

GIVEN the commonality of intercity train commuters and the pain of the industrial actions, I thought I should share my concerns with the Maryiung new intercity fleet. It seems to me that many train commuters don't understand the safety concerns with the new trains. Put simply, how many of you would rely solely on your car's reversing camera to reverse your car, and not use your mirrors or look out the windows? Try to see any problems on 20 images, with half the cameras facing the sun and the others blurred due to grime. These images are no bigger than half a postcard.

