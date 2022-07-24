Letters: We shouldn't go backward on intercity fleet

How do such human beings obtain such power? How could so many voters, particularly those doing it tough, be convinced men who, in my view, display such vanity would have the best interests of their societies at heart? I believe the common factor in each country was that all three received the ferocious and constant support of the Murdoch media empire, and each man only needed just enough people to vote against their own best interests to get elected. Hopefully the people of each country are now recognising how they've been manipulated by the Murdoch empire and we won't see such self-absorbed leaders in charge ever again.