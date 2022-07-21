IT was a case of the empire striking back this week, but not hard enough.
Keen angler Dave Moore has been in a running battle with his wife Belinda to surpass her PB 87cm snapper registered last October off Newcastle.
It looked like Dave did it not once but twice last Sunday, catching and releasing two mighty reds off Dudley.
Only two find they both came in at 85cm each. Personal PBs for Dave, whose previous best had been 83cm.
But not enough to usurp Belinda at the top of the bragging board.
And didn't she love it.
Belinda featured in Fish of the Week back in October last year (see inset) under the provocative heading "Fifty shades of pink" having landed an 87cm snapper, estimated weight 7.2kg.
Not only did she "out-fish" Dave on that occasion (quote October 15, 2021), she immortalised the moment with a colour-coded snap.
"Pink sky, pink water, pink beanie, pink jacket and pink fish - I was so co-ordinated," Belinda beamed at the time. "I was so happy."
Last Sunday, Dave doubled down with two new PB 85cm snappers fishing with his mate Ben, who also landed a 60cm snapper.
"With a break from the rain, he went out early and got this result," Belinda explained.
"I'm pleased to say they were both released back into the ocean and I'd love for him to win 'Fish of the Week', cause that's the only title he will have!!
"He may have caught TWO thumpers but he is still TWO cms short for the crown!!! Let the competition continue!"
Tough love you'd have to say, but Ben is taking it in his stride.
"It's been an ongoing comp since the "fifty shades" incident, and I thought last weekend was payback," Dave lamented.
"I may have fallen just short on this occasion, but two PBs in one session ain't bad and I've still got Belinda's 87cm mark in my sights."
Dave will be keeping his eye on the weather again this weekend, with the likelihood of showers and swell being high again.
"It's not looking that good but the competition between me and Mrs rolls on," he said.
"We're all keen fishos and it's a bit of good banter. I'm confident I'll get there one of these days.
"Fair credit to her, she is a genuine fisho - ties her own knots and baits her own hooks.
"She does get a bit of sea sickness though so maybe when the swells up, that's my time to strike."
Tony Walker reports the salmon were well and truly on last Saturday before the weather turned.
Tony landed a dozen fish using an old 1oz Halco Sliced Sparkler and reports he wasn't alone.
"I got to Swansea channel about 7am and there must have been 20 boats in the water already," he said.
"By the time if finished up round 11, there would have been 40 or more - everyone was having fun.
"My biggest fish went about 70cm but I'd say the average everyone was getting was in that 60-65cm range.
"All good, really fit, fat and healthy salmon."
Tides this weekend suggest afternoons will be your best shot.
Jason "One For" Nunn from Fisherman's Warehouse at Marks Point reports yellowfin were sighted on the The Shelf last weekend.
"Mick Finley and son Blake headed out and hooked a fish on 10kg which they had on for four hours before virtually losing it at the boat," Jason said.
"I asked why they were using 10kg and they said they just threw out to see if anything was about and there was.
"It would have been a great capture on 10kg and although disappointing they lost it, it is still encouraging that when the weather permits anglers may find fin out wide."
Jason reports other anglers enjoyed success on the Farm on the Saturday with snapper up to 3kg before the wind blew up.
"There's still tailor in close, reasonable squire and a heaps of undersize trag off Redhead," Jason said.
"If the weather holds it might be worth a shot this weekend.
"The predicted 15km/h SE-SW winds and coastal showers don't look that radical. Just a bit choppy."
DPI have noted a few big whites tagged this week in and around Swansea and it's probably related to the upsurge in salmon.
Mixed in with those fish there's still quite a few tailor and some very nice bream both on the beach and within the channel.
Lots of luderick and drummer coming off the rocks and we should expect that to build in coming weeks.
Lake Macquarie is fishing well for tailor, particularly the southern sectors, with good reports of flathead and mulloway accompanying those too.
