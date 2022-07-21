Theatre Review: hats off to Hunter Drama's magical Seussical

Renowned for sparing no expense in their productions, Hunter Drama's latest offering of Seussical is glossy, bright, and sharp, assembled under the co-direction of Daniel Stoddart and Lauren Harvey, the latter also handling choreography.
The musical, with score and libretto by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, opened on Broadway in 2000, and featured the likes of Rosie O'Donnell and Aaron Carter during its run.
The plot of the story is much of Dr Seuss's bibliography distilled into an interwoven narrative, mostly chronicling the many misadventures of Horton the Elephant (Jasper Coy) as he endeavours to save the citizens of Whoville, who live on a speck of dust nestled in a flower.
We open with The Cat in the Hat (Jessie Edmonds) opening the show charmingly and espousing the power of the thought - "oh, the things you can think!", she exalts.
As one might easily infer, the moral of the show is one of holding unwavering belief in oneself, and it is an infectious optimism radiating from the company that compounds this message.
There is something truly magical about younger performers being put through their paces in a complete production that leads to better work than some with older actors, with a lack of self-consciousness and a desire to enjoy oneself in one's work taking precedent.
To this end, Stoddart and Harvey have assembled a fantastic cast, with not a weak link from the lead to the back of the ensemble.
As Horton, Coy navigates his material with a fantastic boyish earnestness and crystal-clear tenor, and he handles increasingly demanding harmonies as the story progresses.
As The Cat in the Hat, Edmonds gives the show periodic shots of energy, pulling characters out of strife with her unwavering optimism and sometimes illogical methods, proving the power of the thinks that we can think.
Horton makes the acquaintance of a denizen of Whoville named Jojo (Ruby Wooster), the mayor's daughter, who gets in trouble from her parents for having too active an imagination, but who often supplies the most unironic heart to the show.
In the Jungle of Nool, three particular performers shine: Gertrude McFuzz (Anaiya Mahony), Mayzie La Bird (Layla Schillert), and the Sour Kangaroo (Zoe Walker).
Walker is no stranger to local acclaim, having received a City of Newcastle Drama Award for her work in the past, and her very capable voice is not wasted here.
As frumpy Gertrude, Mahony plays a great comedic ingénue and was a refreshing newcomer in a sea of faces familiar to me.
Kudos must be extended to production vocal director Alison Hodge for helping to hone the singing abilities of the cast into such a high-quality sound, with nary a missed beat or flubbed note in the entire show.
Completing the show's crew are Jacob Harwood as technical director, Lyndon Buckley on lighting design, Melissa Norman on costumes, Kayla Crowe and Hayley Stoddart on props, Rachel Millard on makeup, and Melanie Neilsen on particularly wacky and fun hair design.
