Police search for two cars after woman threatened with knife at Swansea

Police are appealing for public help in their search for two vehicles, as an investigation continues into an alleged aggravated break and enter, during which a woman was allegedly threatened with a knife, at Lake Macquarie.
Two unknown males stole a black BMW sedan - with NSW registration CMF78E - from the driveway of a home on Lakeside Drive at Swansea about 2am on Thursday.
As the vehicle was driven from the scene, a silver Mercedes sedan - with NSW registration DNM95U - arrived at the same address and two unknown males left the vehicle and entered the home.
The men left the scene a short time later with several items, before returning a second time and disturbing the occupant.
Police said the 43-year-old woman was confronted by the men and threatened with a knife.
The men left the scene in the Mercedes, which is believed to have been stolen from an address in Greenwich between 11pm on July 19 and 7.30am on July 20.
The woman at Swansea was not injured during the incident, police said on Thursday.
About 2.25am, officers from Lake Macquarie Police District were notified when the drivers of the BMW and Mercedes failed to pay for petrol at a service station on the Pacific Highway, Swansea.
About 3.45am, the 43-year-old woman's debit card was used at a fast-food restaurant on the Pacific Highway, Thornleigh.
Investigations into the incidents continue and police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the BMW or Mercedes to contact police.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is urged to contact Triple Zero or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
