Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Newcastle Art Space mentorship program proving valuable to emerging artists

By Jim Kellar
July 24 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leah Fawthrop: "I think it gives the artists a better framework and a direction of how to grow." Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

As solitary as the pursuit of art as a career may seem at times, there would be little doubt a helping hand or collaborator can change an artist's direction in life or career.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.