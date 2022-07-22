4 beds | 3 baths | 2 cars
One of Caves Beach's finest contemporary residences, this stunning home celebrates the beauty of its location and takes full advantage of its Nor-Easterly aspect for sun and sea breezes.
Walls of glass surround an open plan living area and a choice of internal and covered outdoor living zones, with the home's clean lines, pared-back interiors, and natural palette allowing the vista to take centre stage.
A beautiful kitchen and bathrooms are major highlights, as is the large inground pool basking in all-day sunshine.
Featuring a double garage plus substantial off-street parking for guests, the boat or motor home, this coastal triumph offers luxury and effortless style 400m from Caves Beach SLSC and the iconic caves.
