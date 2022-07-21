Driver Jack Callaghan in box seat for memorable weekend

MORISSET-raised reinsman Jack Callaghan looks set to take a winning feeling into group 1 chances at Albion Park on Saturday night, given his strong book of drives at Newcastle on Friday night.
Callaghan has seven drives on the 10-race card at Newcastle and most are firm in the market. The Sydney-based 20-year-old then travels north on Saturday for four group 1 drives and high hopes of a Queensland Oaks-Blacks A Fake double.
Callaghan will pilot favourite Spirit Of St Louis for boss Belinda McCarthy in the $355,000 Blacks A Fake, a grand circuit event, and second-elect Steno for Cameron Ross in the Oaks. He is also partnering Majestic Harry ($15) for Darrel Graham in the Queensland Trotters Cup and Muscle Bart ($31) for McCarthy in the Derby.
Callaghan, already with six group 1 wins, was looking to Spirit Of St Louis to make the most of a gate three draw after an encouraging and unlucky second in the group 1 Sunshine Sprint last week.
Spirit Of St Louis ended up three back on the pegs from gate two and flew late down the sprint lane to finish 1.7m behind Better Ecilpse.
"He looks like the horse to beat, so hopefully he puts his best foot forward," Callaghan said.
"I was rapt with his run last week. He had no luck and got boxed in for too long but another 50 metres and he probably goes close to winning.
"I think he'll be in front, or pretty close anyway. I was really happy with how the draw went and hopefully it works out on the night.
"He's been really good to me and I reckon he's probably the best horse in the country at the moment.
"I've got another really good chance in the Oaks with Steno. She's a pretty good filly.
"Muscle Bart's going to go pretty good from the better draw in one. That will help him a lot, and the trotter, Majestic Harry, is going really well. He will just need some luck from the second row."
At Newcastle, Callaghan nominated the Adam Ruggari-trained Beneath The Shadow in the sixth as his best of many top hopes. He easily won his first start for the Sawyers Gully trainer on July 11 at Newcastle despite breaking in the score-up.
"He wasn't on his best behaviour last time and made it hard for himself, but still won with a bit of authority," Callaghan said.
In the fifth, he drives Zoliver, which has come to Ruggari from Jason Grimson.
"I've driven him once before at Menangle and he feels like he has a bit of ability, so he should enjoy the class relief," he said.
He also has winning chances with Hidden Delight (race one), Australiana (seven), Jackeroo Shannon (eight), Bella Bronski (nine) and Tony Sloy (10).
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
