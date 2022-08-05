DAN Lyons grew up in Sydney and it wasn't until he faced career fatigue in his 20s that he discovered the power of nature and his future calling.
"I suffered anxiety and depression as a teen and I only started seeing light when I did a solo cycle trip around Australia. I spent two to three years on a bicycle and so much of that time was cycling and sleeping on beaches and forests. It was a slow burn," he says.
Along his journey, Lyons, 45, who dropped out of a business degree to study Environmental History, connected with and was inspired by environmental warriors including Dean Turner, founder of The Crossing Land Education Trust.
He fell into being a guide in Tasmania as his interest in sustainability and conservation grew. Later, he worked as an outdoor educator with teens at renowned and off-the-grid (read: reachable by flying fox) Victorian bush retreat Wollongarra; then with another social service for youth in the Blue Mountains.
The 45-year-old is a member of the Australian Association for Bush Adventure Therapy, and has qualifications for adventure-based youth work and outdoor recreation.
Today, all of his lengthy nature-based learnings flow directly into Wangat Lodge, set on 50 acres and perched on the Chichester River at Dungog.
Lyons and his artist wife Verity have slowly been building upon the established activities at the Lodge. Built in the '80s by retired foresters Geoff and Isabel Armstrong and then steered by second owner Ken Rubeli, it has become a popular nature retreat for generations of families.
"It was the culmination of everything that I loved doing," Lyons says of buying the property.
"I wanted to accentuate Wangat as a real hub for social and environmental understanding and wisdom, which it already was, but I saw new ways to make it happen.
"The idea was to create more and more things that would draw people to spend time there and as they leave they are more inspired, excited and hopeful about nature, of which we are custodians as a race but it is looking after us. It gives us joy and happiness and connection and awe."
Wangat Lodge accommodates up to 46 and there are are also two separate cottages.
Drawing on his own social work training and aided by trained staff, Lyons runs immersive nature retreats for families and teens.
"The family camp means that individual families can come and stay in one of our bunk houses and become a part of our team's day, we take them on guided walks, teach them about ecology and the bush, connecting around the fire," says Lyons.
I say every teen is at risk because a little thing can happen and they can be rocked. A forest is the same.- Dan Lyons
"It's about how social cohesion is promoted and creativity and interest and especially for kids, so parents can see them and they won't see a screen. We don't even have to make a non-screen policy. We do all sorts of games to help people connect with nature and others."
Lyons evidently enjoys working with teens, likening their maturation to that of the forest around him.
"Being a youth worker, I admire and respect working with teens but teens are not always stable - I say every teen is at risk because a little thing can happen and they can be rocked. A forest is the same. It can be doing really well, but a bushfire or major flood or something happening upriver can happen," he says.
"The forest is building resilience and has amazing potential like every teen but still needs that aspect of understanding, care and support."
The arrival of COVID was terrifying for Lyons, coming two years after buying the business and building it slowly, making little, albeit natural mistakes along the way.
"It was rough in the pandemic, we were struggling and very, very nervous. I was petrified when it happened, we had five cancellations of significant bookings in one day," he says.
"But to be honest in the end we probably had quite a good down time which is maybe what we needed more than anything."
Business is back on track, with demand for bookings constant.
"I think it's a combination of people looking to get out and about and valuing connection with people," he says simply.
Most recently, Wangat has launched a bird language retreat, alongside a bird habitat and habits tour.
Lyons decided to run the programs after meeting environmental educator and wildlife naturalist Andrew Turbill, who runs the programs at Wangat.
The bird programs are designed for those who love spending time in the bush, but who seek greater levels of personal meaning and genuine connection to the natural world.
"The whole premise is paying attention - bird language is the window into the fact that there's so much happening around us but every bird is doing something directly connected to what is going on in nature," Lyons says.
"Twitching is associated with bird watching but twitchers want to see a bird and tick it off the list, they will spend thousands travelling and burning fossil fuels to see birds once, but Andrew will rant and rave and say that's environmental vandalism."
There's a lot to be learned from birds, says Lyons - like the fact they have at least 15 different calls or signals to communicate different things.
"It's more than random sounds, it is a language and ... a way to connect to nature," he says.
"Andrew describes it that birds were bush reporters, you would read the bush news by looking at the birds, they are visible and make noise we can attune to."
A part of doing the course is finding a "sit spot" to just "be" for 20 minutes or more to watch and observe.
"It's a mindfulness project, you watch and observe and take notes on paper or mentally and feel through the five senses, then you come back and talk about the stories and then the networks start happening," Lyons says.
"When I stumbled on bird language it was sort of like what Wangat is - finding ways to connect to nature, bringing community together to talk. We all sit around a fire at night for a cuppa or beer. I love that, and the team stuff is for me the future of these young people, who need mentoring. They need rites of passage but don't necessarily have it in the way society is run."
Lyons is intent on protecting and sharing his love for his surrounds.
"We do have an influence directly on every single species on earth and I don't think you can love nature until you have been in it, and decision-making about nature is impossible until you have built a relationship with it," he says.
"If your grandmother got sick you would do everything to help her. Nature is everyone's grandmother but you are not going to look after her until you have sat on her lap and been under her care."
Lyons is already running well-being programs for some local teens and is keen to run bespoke adventure bush programs.
