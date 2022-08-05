Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
In Depth

Dungog's Wangat Lodge offers bird language retreats alongside its bush adventure camps for families and teenagers

Penelope Green
By Penelope Green
August 5 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Remote learning: "We are getting more enquiries than ever and I think it's a combination of people looking to get out and about and valuing connection with nature and others," says Dan Lyons, on his property. Picture: Josh Stephenson, Ready Aim Media.

DAN Lyons grew up in Sydney and it wasn't until he faced career fatigue in his 20s that he discovered the power of nature and his future calling.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penelope Green

Penelope Green

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Business, news and feature reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.