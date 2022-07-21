Police have released dashcam vision of a person walking along a driveway as part of an investigation into an ongoing spate of tyre slashings in suburban Newcastle.
There have been continuing reports of damage to vehicles in the Merewether and Mayfield areas in recent months and investigators have not yet been able to identify those responsible.
Police said in an appeal on social media that several offences had taken place in Hopkins Street, Merewether, in recent days.
The Herald reported in June that police had beefed up patrols after a spike in reports of tyres being cut at Merewether and Mayfield. Some had tyres slashed on as many as three separate occasions.
Anyone with information about the spate of tyre slashings is being asked to contact Waratah Police Station (4926 6599), Newcastle Police Station (4929 0999) or Crime Stoppers (1800 333 000). Information can be passed on anonymously through the Crime Stoppers phone line or internet reporting portal.
