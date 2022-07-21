Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Kennedy Awards 2022: Newcastle Herald's Power and the Passion series shortlisted for regional journalism award

Updated July 21 2022 - 2:48am, first published 2:30am
Award nod for Power and the Passion series on Hunter's energy future

THE Newcastle Herald's pursuit of a just energy transition for the Hunter communities built upon the bedrock of the coal industry has been shortlisted for one of NSW journalism's top honours.

