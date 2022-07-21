Parklea jail stabbing: jury retires to determine accused killer's fate

A JURY has retired to begin determining the fate of Belmont man Emmett Sheard, accused of murdering another inmate at Parklea Correctional Centre after a dispute over buprenorphine.
Mr Sheard has pleaded not guilty to murdering Michael Black and claims he was acting in self-defence when he stabbed the 33-year-old eight times in a packed holding cell on April 22, 2020.
The seven-week trial in Sydney Supreme Court has focused on a fist fight between Mr Black and Mr Sheard in the minutes before the stabbing and the crucial "three seconds" when Mr Sheard said Mr Black attacked him again with a shiv and he fought back.
After listening to closing addresses and Justice Natalie Adams directions and summary of the evidence, the jury began deliberating about 2.10pm on Thursday.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
