Hunter's bushfire management plan open for comment ahead of summer

A NEW process for mapping, analysing and addressing bushfire risk is launching in the Hunter, with the state government urging residents to offer feedback on the plan ahead of the region's looming bushfire season.
Parliamentary Secretary for Police and Emergency Services Geoff Provest on Thursday urged people to look at changes to the Lower Hunter's bushfire risk management plan.
The plan covers Cessnock, Dungog, Maitland and Port Stephens local government areas. It has been produced as a partnership between councils, Forestry Corporation, the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service, as well as firefighters from both the NSW Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue NSW.
The Hunter plan will be exhibited for 42 days, including on the NSW RFS' website.
"Our NSW Rural Fire Service firefighters and other emergency service volunteers have been doing an amazing job throughout a series of disasters lately, and they can get even better if locals get involved and share their experiences and skills," Mr Provest said.
Taylor Martin, Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter, said the region would be first to use the new process to assess the dangers as the mercury rose.
"The NSW Bushfire Inquiry following the 2019/20 Black Summer recommended implementing this new process for bush fire risk management planning, which incorporates new modelling and methods for assessing the danger to people and property," Mr Martin said.
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said the input of locals would help shape the plan into something that could offer more value ahead of disasters.
"I'm encouraging everyone interested to view the draft plan and provide their feedback on how we can effectively prepare for when a bush fire does occur," Mr Layzell said.
Residents in the local government areas of Cessnock, Dungog, Maitland and Port Stephens are invited to provide feedback.
The plan comes ahead of the second fire season since the Black Summer blazes, including the Gospers Mountain blaze that set a record for being the biggest forest fire in Australian history as it licked at the Hunter's edges.
The 2020 inquiry found the federal government had a larger role to play in future natural disaster responses.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
