Drinks reviews: Rey Loco delivers refreshing tequila premix

THE promotional blurb with today's two Victoria-sourced wines says that they are aimed at being uncomplicated, adventurous and free from stereotypes with "all elements, including the labels, encompass the essence of individualism". That's signalled in the austere black and white labels in contrast with the light-hearted, affordable nature of the wines. Both are from the De Bortoli family wine company's Yarra Valley-based arm, jointly managed by chief winemaker Steve Webber and his wife Leanne De Bortoli, and this juicy pinot noir would be perfect with Chinese barbecued pork and fried rice. Registering 13.5% alcohol and with ruby red hues in the glass, it has scents of violets and juicy raspberry flavour on the front palate. The middle palate brings forth cranberry, spice, and savoury oak and the finish has minty tannins. Get it and the 2020 Re-Write The Rules Tempranillo at shop.debortoli.com.au, the De Bortoli Road, Bilbul, cellar door and bottle shops.