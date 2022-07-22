Newcastle Herald
Home/News/National

Drinks reviews: Rey Loco premix tequila, High Speed Pass Oat Cream IPA, De Bortoli 2021 Re-Write The Rules Pinot Noir; De Bortoli 2020 Re-Write The Rules Tempranillo

Updated July 22 2022 - 3:38am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drinks reviews: Rey Loco delivers refreshing tequila premix

HAPPY TEQUILA DAY

Rey Loco

premix tequila, 4.2%,

$23.99 (4 x 330ml)

Lucy Bladen

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from National
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.