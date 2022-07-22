Drinks reviews: Rey Loco delivers refreshing tequila premix

Lucy Bladen
Over the past year, seltzers - a premix of a spirit and soda water - have become a dominant feature on liquor store shelves across the country. An addition to the market is a tequila and soda water mix from Rey Loco, which has arrived just in time for National Tequila Day (July 24). In a market that is mostly dominated by vodka premixes, it's great to have another tequila option. The refreshing drink comes in two flavours, lime and blood orange, and is the perfect complement to taco Tuesdays. Rey Loco is great because you can actually taste the tequila, which pairs really well with the lime or blood orange. Even better, it's a light option, with only 99 calories a can.
High Speed Pass Oat Cream IPA
Mountain Culture Beer Co, Katoomba, NSW,
6.6%, $44 (4 x 500ml)
Josh Leeson
If your mate returned from the bar with a schooner of High Speed Pass Oat Cream IPA, you could be forgiven for thinking they've stitched you up with a glass of orange juice. Don't be fooled by the murky orangeness, this oat cream IPA packs a punch. Mountain Culture only opened in 2019, but has fast become one of NSW's most inventive breweries led by American owner DJ McCready, who has brewed in Colorado and in Australia at Modus Operandi. The High Speed Pass crashes into your tastebuds with stone fruit and orange before it delivers a sharp aftershock of bitterness, which is balanced by creamy oats. There's even a touch of spice that tingles the tongue. If you're a beer adventurer, this is one brew worth climbing mountains for.
De Bortoli 2021 Re-Write The Rules Pinot Noir
$19.95
4 stars (out of 6)
John Lewis
THE promotional blurb with today's two Victoria-sourced wines says that they are aimed at being uncomplicated, adventurous and free from stereotypes with "all elements, including the labels, encompass the essence of individualism". That's signalled in the austere black and white labels in contrast with the light-hearted, affordable nature of the wines. Both are from the De Bortoli family wine company's Yarra Valley-based arm, jointly managed by chief winemaker Steve Webber and his wife Leanne De Bortoli, and this juicy pinot noir would be perfect with Chinese barbecued pork and fried rice. Registering 13.5% alcohol and with ruby red hues in the glass, it has scents of violets and juicy raspberry flavour on the front palate. The middle palate brings forth cranberry, spice, and savoury oak and the finish has minty tannins. Get it and the 2020 Re-Write The Rules Tempranillo at shop.debortoli.com.au, the De Bortoli Road, Bilbul, cellar door and bottle shops.
De Bortoli 2020 Re-Write The Rules Tempranillo
$19.95
4 stars
John Lewis
WINE growers around the globe have taken to tempranillo, the classic Spanish variety that's the third most widely planted grape in the world after cabernet sauvignon and merlot. In Australia, its plantings have doubled since 2007 and now stand at 750 hectares. This fruit-driven De Bortoli has 14.5% alcohol, purple-tinted crimson hues, gamey aromas and plush mulberry front palate flavour. The middle palate shows Morello cherry, spearmint, briar and coconutty oak and the finish has chalky tannins. It would go well with tapas. Bortoli is Australia's eighth biggest wine producer and has expanded from its 1928 NSW Riverina birthplace into Victoria's Yarra Valley, King Valley, Heathcote and Rutherglen areas, and also the Hunter with vineyards, a winery and a cellar door in Pokolbin. In 2021 it sought to boost its empire, but its $47.5 million bid for both Mount Pleasant and McWilliam's lost out to the Medich group and Calabria family wines.
