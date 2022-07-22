Newcastle Herald
Kalyn Ponga suffers another concussion as Sydney Roosters hammer Newcastle Knights 42-12

By Robert Dillon
Updated July 22 2022 - 11:50am, first published 11:30am
MANY HAPPY RETURNS: Former Knight Connor Watson starred for the Roosters against his old club. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

KNIGHTS skipper Kalyn Ponga suffered another concussion as Newcastle were hammered 42-12 by Sydney Roosters at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday night.

