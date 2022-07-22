Macquarie and Souths were meant to meet back in March as part of Newcastle Rugby League's opening round for 2022.
Four months on and approaching the finals series, they are now scheduled to play the washed-out game at Lyall Peacock Field on Saturday (2pm).
However, the upcoming 80 minutes takes on a much different complexion at this stage of year compared to what would have been experienced at the start of their campaigns.
Rather than blowing out the cobwebs and trying to claim some early competition points, the Scorpions and Lions both arrive off losses last weekend and find themselves jostling for top-five positions.
Macquarie (16 points) sit fifth, two behind fourth-placed Souths (18), meaning the stakes are arguably higher this time around.
"Probably adds a bit more excitement to it," Souths playmaker Ryan Glanville said.
"It sort of dictates who might finish within the top three or who might finish fourth and fifth.
"It's almost a four-point game with that buffer [we could create] and closing in on third and second, but we've just got to find a way to beat Macquarie and go from there."
Central (21) and Cessnock (20) are each within striking distance as well, but sixth-placed The Entrance (14) are also poised to pounce during the run home.
Macquarie say they aren't looking over their shoulder.
"We're only looking at Souths at the moment. We've just got to get ourselves right and get back on track," Scorpions coach Steve Kidd said.
"The Entrance are coming but we've got two extra games in hand so we look after our own destiny if we can win.
"Win two games and we make the finals, win four or five and we can make the top three. But we just have to get through Souths first and they are a pretty good side."
Scorpions captain Liam Higgins comes back from a calf issue. The Lions are without both Reeve Howard (fractured cheekbone) and Jake Dooley (quad) while Lachie Fitzhenry is poised to debut at fullback.
Souths beat Macquarie 26-16 on June 5.
In the only other first-grade fixture set for Newcastle RL's spare weekend, Lakes visit the Bulldogs at Kurri Sportsground on Saturday (3pm) but the hosts won't have the services an experienced campaigner.
Mitch Cullen will be missing with injury alongside Jesse Wighton. Both were listed in Tuesday night's 28-12 loss to Central at St John Oval. Kurri coach Aaron Watts expects Billy Gilbert and Ethan Niszczot to return from the Bulldogs' casualty ward.
Lakes mentor Ian Bourke hopes to field an unchanged side from last weekend. The Seagulls didn't take the field against Wests on Wednesday night with Newcastle RL opting to split the competition points after Harker Oval was ruled out.
Kurri (4) are last on the ladder with Wests (5) and Lakes (7) slightly ahead. Maitland (25), Central, Cessnock, The Entrance, Wyong (12) and Wests all have the weekend off.
