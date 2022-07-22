NEWCASTLE Northstars coach John Kennedy jnr says this weekend's double header in Canberra presents an opportunity to plant "seeds of doubt" for the Brave ahead of the 2022 finals series.
The top-of-the-table clashes, scheduled for Phillip Swimming and Ice Skating Centre on Saturday and Sunday (5pm), shape as a battle for the Australian Ice Hockey League minor premiership.
Approaching the back end of the regular season, Canberra (37 points) sit narrowly ahead of Newcastle (36) on the ladder but the Northstars have played two less games and hold a higher winning percentage.
Kennedy jnr feels like posting back-to-back wins away against the Brave could prove a psychological advantage when it comes to the play-offs in Melbourne in early September.
"Tournaments I've played before and competing for championships, you have these moments when you want to plant seeds of doubt in the other team's mind. You want to get inside their heads," Kennedy jnr said.
"We're in control of our own destiny [where we finish], but both teams know there's a chance we'll likely run into each other again at some point in the finals."
Points were split when the sides met at Warners Bay last month with the Brave winning game one (6-1) and the Northstars rebounding in game two (3-2).
The Northstars, who most recently held aloft the Goodall Cup in 2016, arrive having accounted for the third-placed Sydney Bears 7-4 at home on Saturday.
Newcastle's Richard Tesarik is unavailable this weekend and Shane Southwood only lines up once while Hamish Powell returns for the road trip.
The Brave are expected to welcome US import Garret Cockerill as they don purple jerseys in support of a Hockey Fights Cancer fundraiser.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
