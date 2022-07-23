NORTHS will field a virtually full-strength squad when they face Wests on Sunday as the Newcastle clubs battle it out for the Stanbury Moane Cup.
The undefeated Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League leaders are only missing Theo Gruschka, who remains sidelined with a groin injury.
"He's just had a groin issue flare up. The best thing for it is rest. He's already been out for a fortnight and he'll probably miss a few more so he's right for the back end of the year," Norths coach Dave Willott said.
Norths and Wests play for the Stanbury Moane Cup annually, counting results from all four men's grades.
The Blues are also wearing 'R U OK?' socks as part of a mental health fundraiser.
Second-placed Gosford were scheduled to host Maitland in Sunday's other fixture, however, confusion with the draw and player commitments at the Hockey Australia Under-21 Championships may see the game postponed.
Souths and University both have the weekend off.
In the Newcastle women's premier league and Tigers tackle Oxfords in a top-of-the-table clash on Saturday (3pm) while University meet Regals (1:45pm), Gosford are at home to Souths (2:15pm) and Central verse Norah Head (4:15pm).
Elsewhere, the Kookaburras now travel to The Netherlands for two Tests after wrapping up a 2-1 series win against Spain. The Aussie men's squad took out the decider 5-1 in Barcelona after claiming the second 4-3 and losing the first 3-2.
