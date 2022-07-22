Broadmeadow keeper Zac Bowling grabs chance to impress in Australia Cup loss

Reserve keeper Zac Bowling went to Melbourne for Broadmeadow's Australia Cup game on Thursday with a feeling he'd get a chance to showcase his talent in a city he hopes to one day push his claims for the A-League.
But he couldn't have dreamed he'd take the opportunity so well.
Advertisement
The 18-year-old was the talk of the cup on Thursday night after a stunning performance in a 2-1 extra-time loss to Victorian NPL powerhouse Bentleigh Greens at Kingston Heath.
Substitute Ken Krolicki scored in the 117th minute to give the Greens the win, but Bowling, who came on in the 22nd minute for an injured Ben McNamara (groin), was the star. The son of Jets goalkeeping coach Chris Bowling made 14 saves, often diving full stretch to stun the hosts.
Chris said Zac told him before he left that he knew he'd be on the bench but "he had a feeling" a chance would come. Chris starred for Magic in the cup's round of 32 in 2014 with a penalty save in a loss to Brisbane Strikers and he was thrilled to see his son shine on the same stage.
"He did exceptionally well," Chris said. "And it goes to show that you never know when the opportunity will come, and when it does, you've got to take it, and he did that with both hands, which was great to see.
"Everyone is going to look at the 14 saves and go 'wow', but the rest of his game was really good as well. Just his positioning, the way he commanded his box and defused dangerous attacks in the air and in behind the backline."
Chris said Zac put his apprenticeship at the family's auto electrical business on hold a couple of months ago to focus on football, and the hard work was paying off.
"He wants to really give it a go and eventually have a crack down in Melbourne to bridge the gap to the A-League," he said. "And last night's is a good little highlights package for him. I'm sure a few sat up and took notice and it might be easier for him to make that step."
Bowling made two saves before a deflected strike from George Lambadaridis made it 1-0 in the 31st minute. Magic hit back inside a minute when Jarred Baker set up Jacob Dowse, who produced a quality touch and finish.
It was 1-1 at the break after Bowling made desperate saves in the 35th, 37th, 42nd and 44th minutes. Bailey Wells missed a golden chance for Magic in the 59th minute before Bowling parried a shot wide in the 85th and a strike onto the crossbar in stoppage time. In extra-time, he dived then leapt to knock shots wide.
However, Krolicki was on the spot late to tap in a loose ball and deny Bowling a chance at a penalty shootout.
Broadmeadow, third in the NPL on 26 points, have the weekend off after their match on Sunday against Valentine (19) was postponed.
Meanwhile, Charlestown coach Graham Law was confident a change in strategy would help Azzurri bounce back from their first loss of the NPL season on Sunday against in-form Weston.
Azzurri lost 4-2 to Edgeworth on July 13 and sit just one goal ahead of Maitland at the top on 29 points each. Maitland have the bye, giving Charlestown the chance to edge ahead with a result against the fifth-placed Bears (23 points) at Lisle Carr Oval.
"Training has been really good and we've been able to do three sessions because of the washout," Law said.
"And we've got a few tricks up our sleeves, with a few players in different positions. We decided with six games to go that we would change our shape slightly. We've been able to work on that."
Callum Bower is suspended for Azzurri. Weston, on a four-game winning streak, have Nathan Morris and Paul Sichalwe back.
Advertisement
Also Sunday, Olympic (21) host Edgeworth (22) in another crucial match in the race for the top five. Lake Macquarie (seven) welcome Adamstown (two).
On Saturday, fourth-placed Lambton Jaffas (26) were to take on Cooks Hill (nine) at Edden Oval but it was washed out.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.