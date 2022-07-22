Tony Mason-trained pair in the mix at The Gardens

Brandy Hill trainer Tony Mason heads to The Gardens on Saturday night with good prospects of a double with his two runners.
Mason has debut winner Our Sensation in the 10th and Fat Boy's Wants in the sixth - both 400m 5th grade events - on the 12-race card.
Advertisement
Well backed at her first start, Our Sensation was slowly away from box four on July 8 at The Gardens before powering to a 3.5 lengths win over 400m in 23.11 seconds. She has box seven for the step up in grade on Saturday night and that was Mason's only concern.
"I think she's just got to jump tomorrow, that's all," Mason said. "She hasn't been out wide before, so that's a bit of a test for her. She can jump better than she did last week so we're hoping she nails it."
Fat Boy's Wants has finished second in her past two runs, both at The Gardens. She has drawn well in two for Saturday and has main danger Barcia Quality on her inside.
"They've been really good runs, the last couple," Mason said.
"She just been got beaten by Jason Mackay's [Zipping Phoenix] on the line last start."
On Friday, Casual Glance led but was run down late to finish third in his Southern Stars heat at Goulburn for Greta trainers Michael and Michelle Lill.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.