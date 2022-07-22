Gold Trip locked in for belated arrival in Winter Challenge as Mugatoo kept on ice

Nine months ago, Australian Bloodstock director Luke Murrell believed import Gold Trip was a top-two chance in the $5 million Cox Plate (2040m) before he was controversially scratched by stewards.
On Saturday, the French five-year-old finally makes his Australian debut for the Hunter-based syndicators in the $160,000 Winter Challenge (1500m) at Randwick.
Advertisement
So while Gold Trip may need the run after the long lay-off, Murrell believed class alone could get him over the line.
The Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Gold Trip will carry Australian Bloodstock's hopes after the decision was made on Friday to again delay Mugatoo's return from a tendon injury.
The Kris Lees-trained 2021 All Star Mile winner, which hasn't raced in 14 months, was scratched because of the Heavy 10 track at Randwick and chance of more rain.
"It's more just thinking about Mugatoo," Murrell said. "He owes us nothing and he's come back off a tendon and a throat [injury] and both scenarios are not great racing on a heavy surface like that. There's no reason to panic. We'll just push on and wait."
Murrell, though, was keen for Gold Trip to have a hit-out ahead of the spring.
Racing Victoria stewards ruled him out of the Cox Plate last year because of apparent lameness - a judgement connections rejected. Gold Trip was then sent to Sydney for the autumn but that campaign was abandoned because of a foot abscess.
He worked home well for second in a trial at Albury on heavy going on July 12 and Murrell said the horse also impressed in an earlier jump-out at Cranbourne.
"Gold Trip has been right to go for the last few months so there's no reason for him not to race," he said. "He's probably going to need the run. He hasn't raced for a while and he's a stallion, but he might just be better than them too.
"He's nice and sound and there's not another race for him for probably six to eight weeks, so if he does have a tough run, he'll have plenty of time to get over it. It will keep him ticking over, clear his pipes and set him up for a Cox Plate later on."
He said Gold Trip may instead stay in Sydney, where the Queen Elizabeth Stakes in the autumn was another target.
"There's so much money in Sydney these days," he said. "While the Cox Plate would be good, there's enough pop-up races, he might not end up there. He might stay in NSW because he goes very good this way and he's obviously going to get softish tracks, and bigger and better tracks."
Australian Bloodstock and Lees combine at Randwick with Our Candidate (race five), Per Inaway (six) and Enchanted Heart (four), which could be having her last race before being sold.
Our Candidate returned to the winners' circle last start at Grafton. It was the seven-year-old's first win since returning from injury.
"He did a tendon and most of them don't come back from that, so Kris has done an amazing job with him," Murrell said.
"He'd been running consistent without winning, so hopefully that's given him a bit of confidence. I'm just not sure about him on bottomless tracks."
He said Per Inaway had done well since finishing four lengths away in third last start. Enchanted Heart was a length away in fourth at Randwick in May on heavy going before finishing 10th and 16th in group races in Queensland on a dry Eagle Farm track.
"Her first run this prep, if she runs up to that, I think she'll win," Murrell said.
Advertisement
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.