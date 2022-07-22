Man convicted of 2010 killing jailed for two Lake Macquarie armed robberies

A CONVICTED killer who held up two Lake Macquarie stores - including using an axe to terrify staff at a Toronto supermarket - as part of a 20-day crime spree in 2020 has been jailed for a maximum of nine-and-a-half years.
Garry Anthony Markham, now 37, was in March found guilty of armed robbery and robbery after a trial in Newcastle District Court, a jury left with no doubt he was the man who threatened staff and raided cabinets at Myer at Charlestown Square on August 16 and then six days later terrorised staff at Toronto Woolworths with an axe.
Around that time Markham had started using methamphetamine and as a result was suffering from an acute psychotic episode, a forensic psychiatrist found.
During the crime spree, Markham also committed two break and enters and an armed robbery in Sydney, using a knife to steal a BMW from a man who tried to help one of his other victims.
On Friday, Markham - who has spent almost all of his adut life behind bars - was jailed for a maximum of nine-and-half years, with a non-parole period of six-and-a-half years.
"This is really your last chance to break this cycle," Judge Penny Hock said.
It was about 4.20pm on August 16 when staff discovered Markham breaking into a cabinet in the men's department at Myer Charlestown.
"F--- off or I'll stab you," he repeated while stuffing his backpack with items.
Six days later Markham walked into Woolworths at Toronto armed with an axe and confronted three female staff members. "Fill these bags with cigarettes, give me all the money," he said. Police viewed the CCTV and spotted Markham wearing the same jacket as the Myer robbery.
Markham has a lengthy criminal history and pleaded guilty to manslaughter over his role in the home invasion death of 17-year-old Devril Leuthwaite at Werrington in 2010.
For his role in the killing, Markham was jailed for a maximum of six years, with a non-parole period of three years and was given a discount because he showed "genuine remorse" and assisted police because he felt guilty about his involvement.
I lost my happiness, sense of personal safety and, for a while, my sense of self.- One of the victims of the Toronto armed robbery said in a victim impact statement.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
