Tahlay Bird condemns vandalism of mother Kelly Evans' grave at St Albans, Muswellbrook, as police investigate 26 damaged headstones

By Nick Bielby
Updated July 22 2022 - 3:28am, first published 3:00am
Tahlay and her mum Kelly.

A Hunter woman says a case of vandalism at a Muswellbrook cemetery - in which the name plaque was removed from her late mother's headstone along with more than two dozen others - was "extremely heartless".

