The site advises the event was held at Pokoblin, which is a different way of spelling Pokolbin. Pokoblin sounds better, like a place where hobbits can live without fear. The Aussie Towns website claims Pokolbin is possibly a name used by the Darkinjung and means "a very hot place". The website also points out there is argument that Pokolbin is a Hungarian word meaning "in the hell". Take a casual grape picking gig up there in early February and make up your own mind which description fits best.