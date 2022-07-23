If you're looking for a local winter getaway that's a little different, why not hire a sweet vintage van or cosy camper for a retro-inspired stay? Whether you pick one up and drive it to your destination of choice or turn up and enjoy a parked-up van in a picturesque spot, here are four fully equipped stays in the Hunter and Central Coast to enjoy.
Millie the vintage Millard
Sunny Millie is a classic 1974 Millard caravan purchased from a couple down at Gerringong but now calls the Central Coast home.
"She only needed a little refresh with some painting, we added some wallpaper, vertical joint panelling, reupholstered the lounge area, changed the double to a queen for a more comfortable stay, and decked her out in a casual coastal style," explains Millie's owner Skye Hicks.
Millie sleeps three, is dog-friendly, and is equipped with essentials like an awning, coffee machine, board games and heater. She can be set up at one of three beachfront Central Coast caravan parks - Blue Lagoon, Shelly Beach, and Toowoon Bay.
"There is a certain nostalgia for our guests who book to stay in a vintage van. Some remember going away with their grandparents in one or have always dreamed of owning one, so use Miss Millie as a little tester."
Hicks, who owns Long Jetty vintage shop Sorry Grandma, and her partner Glen are also currently renovating a second retro van, a Viscount Ambassador called Billie, for hire soon too.
Frankie the retro RV
Frankie is a 1960 split-screen Kombi that is one of the 14 lovingly restored vehicles that form part of the RETRO RV franchise.
Owned by Bruce and Michelle Shiach-Wise, Frankie is a Catherine Bay-based, spearmint and white RV that sleeps two.
"She is stylish, unique, chic, and has a spacious but cosy, vintage yet practical interior," says Briana Hibbert, chief marketing officer at Retro RV.
"Modern reliability with old-school charm, you could say!"
Frankie has everything you need for a fun trip - cooking facilities, a double bed, card games, books, a TV, coffee machine, an awning, camping chairs and table, even bathrobes.
"Hirers are welcome to pick Frankie up and hit the highway or explore her backyard!" says Hibbert.
She cites the Bay's beaches and national parks as go-sees, including attractions like the "Pink Caves, scenic lookout, the long jetty, and the historic Catho Pub, dating back to the 1800s."
The closest caravan parks in the area are Blacksmiths Beachside Holiday Parks and Ingenia Holidays Lake Macquarie.
Valerie the vintage van
Bright, fun, and functional, Valerie is an orange and white 1964 Sunliner, a fibre-glass caravan model originally made in Forster in limited numbers.
Host Doug McClure says they undertook a minor renovation of Valerie but many of the original features were left untouched.
"We wanted to keep her as original as possible."
Valerie is "a blend of vintage original, retrofitted with a few extras, and a couple of quirky vintage twists from our own collection thrown in."
The van sleeps two and has a self-contained bathroom with a rain shower and toilet, and a deck.
"Guests can laze in the hammock, sit by the fire pit, explore or swim in the river, and go bushwalking."
Valerie resides on the Barrington River, among the foothills of the World Heritage-listed Barrington Tops National Park and Copeland Tops State Conservation Area.
"We have no wi-fi on-site, so guests enjoy the chance to switch off, get away from technology and indulge in being surrounded by nature. There is abundant birdlife and the sound of the river to lull you to sleep."
Beryl
Beryl is a spiffy, green 1974 VW Kombi that's part of the Hunter Valley Kombi family of campers. She features a rare automatic transmission and is designed for two travellers.
Owner Nicolas and Sarah Hook purchased her from an enthusiast who had freshly restored her. She has been fitted with all the modern equipment and upgraded parts to ensure she's trusty and reliable.
Guests can drive her around the Hunter region - within a 100km radius - and park up to enjoy a cosy stay. She features a portable cooktop, fridge, sink, double bed, awning, camp chairs and a table.
"Expect a relaxed and easy weekend no matter your flavour."
Nicolas adds, "We have a second Kombi, Doti, too. She's a manual."
